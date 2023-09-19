RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

According to South Texas Health Systems, recent national polls indicate that 94% of adults believe suicide can be prevented. However, there is a dramatic increase in the number of youth who need care.

Jessica Becker, CEO of STHS Behavioral listed statistics that state: 48,000 people died from suicide in 2021—one death every 11 minutes. About 12 million adults thought about suicide and over 3 million made a plan.

STHS Behavioral offers and promotes connectedness and recovery through a variety of outreach efforts, including its monthly Let’s Talk Mental Health webinars and the recent Chalk the Walk: Hope & Inspiration Walk for suicide prevention, according to Becker.

In addition, culturally relevant mental health services, evidence-based treatments, and support are available year-round.

988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, no-cost, and confidential support for individuals in distress, including prevention and crisis resources. Text, chat, or call today. Trained crisis counselors ready to serve.

The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.

for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1. Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, at 1-866-488-7386.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly at (956) 388-1300.