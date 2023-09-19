RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
According to South Texas Health Systems, recent national polls indicate that 94% of adults believe suicide can be prevented. However, there is a dramatic increase in the number of youth who need care.
Jessica Becker, CEO of STHS Behavioral listed statistics that state: 48,000 people died from suicide in 2021—one death every 11 minutes. About 12 million adults thought about suicide and over 3 million made a plan.
STHS Behavioral offers and promotes connectedness and recovery through a variety of outreach efforts, including its monthly Let’s Talk Mental Health webinars and the recent Chalk the Walk: Hope & Inspiration Walk for suicide prevention, according to Becker.
In addition, culturally relevant mental health services, evidence-based treatments, and support are available year-round.
- 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, no-cost, and confidential support for individuals in distress, including prevention and crisis resources. Text, chat, or call today. Trained crisis counselors ready to serve.
- The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.
- Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, at 1-866-488-7386.
If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly at (956) 388-1300.