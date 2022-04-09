MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Home and Garden Show kicked off Friday with businesses from across the RGV. Many taking part in the 3-day event share its benefits for the community.

“We get the benefit of raising funds and at the same time we’re here to answer questions for the community we are doing workshops here on proper tree pruning, grafting so it’s really a beneficial relationship for us,” said Ashley Gregory from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office and Master Gardener.

Gregory said they are having workshops to educate the community on proper gardening. Other experts in the home and garden industry were out showcasing their business.

One business owner tells us he is looking to help homeowners when it comes to dealing with their allergies.

“If you can’t breathe, and you’re tossing and turning all night, that’s not happening, you’re not getting there. That’s why you wake up in the morning, you’re just tired. It’s when you went to bed, so when you clean the air, and take the particles out the stuff that’s that’s aggravating and exacerbating your allergies. What that does is it gives you the opportunity to breathe and if you breathe better, you sleep better,” said Wayne Harvey, a Triad AER Specialist.

There are a number of booths showcasing building materials, home renovation services, landscape, interior design, home furnishing, and much more.

“It goes at 340 degrees Fahrenheit which is hot enough to kill any virus and bacteria and stuff like that so it cleans the ground it cleans it has aromatherapy kit which is really good for inhaling when you’re sick and stuff like that,” said Karan Oberoi, the CEO of EV Atlantis Steamers.

If you are looking to attend the 3-day home and garden show they will be open this weekend at the McAllen Convention Center.