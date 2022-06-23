EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas is hosting “Summer Saturdays” in the effort to spread rich history from the Rio Grande Valley.

Community Engagement Officer at the Museum of South Texas Rene Ballesteros said Summer Saturdays will consist of different galleries showcasing events such as the River Highway and the River Crossroads.

On Saturday, June 25, The River Highway gallery will highlight the several revolutions that took place. It will also highlight cotton and cattle empires which at the time were at their peak of production.

According to Ballesteros, all river highway history will be showcased in an interactive way for the kids.

“The activities are not so much like a lecture-based but more like games and hands-on things, so you get to actually see what it is like to clean cotton and take the seeds out.”

On Saturday, July 2nd, the river crossroads exhibit will be on display and focus on the 20th century, back when agriculture and trains introduced the RGV to the world of trade.

Ballesteros said Summer Saturdays are a great opportunity for families to experience history come to life.

“There’s a lot of show and tell here but this time, we’re gonna have people in costume, especially bringing history to life,” said Ballesteros. “You may see what it was like to live in the area, and you know just try and survive sometimes.”

Activities for “Summer Saturdays” will run through July 9th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is free from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Free admission is available for active military members until September 4.

For more information on Summer Saturdays, you can view a full list by clicking here or contact the museum at 956-383-6911.