EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes a local author to its Sunday Speaker Series presentation.

Lawrence Eugene Fernandez, the author of “Jackass Flats: Tales of the Deltaland of the Rio Grande,” will be at the museum on Sunday, July 10.

The museum’s news release said Fernandez will talk about the importance of preserving the stories of regional families and historical events.

His independently published book is a collection of Rio Grande Valley word-of-mouth historical accounts as told by family members, friends, and community leaders, said the release.

Those stories are now preserved through Fernandez’s book and copies of the book will be available for purchase in the museum store. After the presentation, Fernandez will be available for a book signing.