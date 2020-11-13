RGV health officials see an increase in COVID-19 cases, fear a second wave

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — COVID-19 cases continue rising across the country, and the Rio Grande Valley is not exempt as cases are steadily increasing, bringing concerns over a potential second wave.

“We’re having about a 20 percent increase, over the last 2 weeks more people are being admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority.

Melendez said that while their numbers have gone down, the coronavirus curve in the Rio Grande Valley could still go up.

“We’re 80% better, at the peak of the year in July, early August we had approximately 2,000 people in the hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. We had about 1,200 in Hidalgo County, today we have about 155,” said Melendez.

Compared to the spike the RGV saw a couple of months ago, Melendez said the numbers are still far from where they need to be.

“We’ve stayed at low numbers now for about 5 to 6 weeks higher than what we want but certainly not anywhere near where we were before,” he said.

In Cameron County, Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said their numbers are also increasing slightly. With other cities like El Paso seeing their numbers soar, Castillo worries the RGV could be next.

“What we haven’t seen happen yet is in a place that had such an overwhelming surge see a second overwhelming surge we haven’t seen that yet and I certainly don’t want to find out,” he said.

With Pfizer announcing the COVID-19 vaccine being 90% effecting, Castillo is hopeful Cameron County will get their hands on it.

“We’re applying to be a provider for the vaccine and then there will be guidance at a national level about who’s eligible for it,” said Castillo.

Health officials urge that while a vaccine may be near, it does not mean face covering and social distancing should be ignored.