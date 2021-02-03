RGV Health Expo addresses COVID-19 vaccines, health needs

PHARR, Texas — The 5th Annual Community Health and Wellness Expo 2021 is just around the corner.

This year’s event will take place on Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brownsville Event Center.

Photos courtesy: RGV Promotions











It is a free event and registration is not required.

Event officials said COVID-19 testing will be done on-site and vaccine vouchers for those who qualify will be given. Doctors will also be there to answer any questions from the public.

“That’s going to benefit them in the sense that they don’t have to go out there looking. A lot of the people, don’t have access to the internet, so this [event] is accessible to them,” said Marie Martinez, Events Coordinator, RGV Promotions.

The Community Health and Wellness Expo will also have screenings for blood pressure, vision, dental, and glucose in addition to COVID-19.

For more information call 956-429-9542.