HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two most important lifestyle changes for diabetics are exercising and healthy eating habits.

However, Dr. Priscila Ibarra who is a Family Medicine doctor at South Texas Health System said most diabetics struggle to know what food alternatives are best for them.

According to Dr. Ibarra, help from a health professional is encouraged in order to understand the disease.

“It is important to know what diabetes is, understand what it is, how we measure it, and then how we control it,” said Dr. Ibarra. “A diabetic education specialist will teach you how to read the labels and see how much extra sugar you are really eating and how much sugar you really need to consume.”

ValleyCentral spoke to local resident, Marissa Rivera who said diabetes was a challenge during the beginning stage of her diabetic journey.

According to Rivera, health was never a top priority but when she was diagnosed with diabetes that all changed.

Rivera said her diabetes diagnosis made her realize how important it was to take care of herself and be an example to her family.

Today, Rivera now motivates friends and family to eat healthier and exercise.

“It’s hard for many people that have never exercised before or cannot find the time to,” said Rivera. “Even if you are sitting in place, move your arms, move your legs.”

Dr. Ibarra said it is common for diabetics to feel alone when transitioning to a new lifestyle journey but encourages family members to be a support system by trying new recipes or activities.

As for Rivera, she said everything she has learned about health while being diabetic, is now passed along to her family and friends. Rivera encourages everyone to do the same to help make a change.

South Texas Health System will be hosting a free Prevent, Treat &Beat Diabetes Symposium on Saturday, March 26 to help the community learn about the many ways one can improve their health.

Further information is listed on the flyers below.