EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is sharing a very important message on properly storing firearms after an Edinburg woman allegedly playing with a handgun shot and killed her younger brother.

Gun experts share crucial safety measures which can help avoid serious injuries to even death.

“So if you have a handgun keep it under lock and key especially don’t let children have access to the gun,” Lt. Rey Sepulveda with the Edinburg police said.

Police say Andres Arigullin III, 18, was shot in the head and killed over the weekend at a home located on the 1600 block of Tampa Street, in Edinburg.

His sister, Carmen De Crystal Arigullin, 21, was charged with murder with a bond set at $1 million.

“Our message out there is do not play with guns someone as we seen can be seriously be hurt and die from that,” Lt. Rey Sepulveda said.

Firearms instructor with Lone Star Guns in Harlingen, former police commander with the City of Harlingen and David Osborne say firearm responsibility is a big job and must be taken seriously.

“It’s always the unloaded firearm that always hurts somebody people assume it’s unloaded they start messing with it do things with it they shouldn’t do, and that’s when accidents happen,” Osborne said.

Instructors say hiding your handgun is not good enough and it’s best to place them in a vault or storage with a lock.

“If you can’t do that then unload the weapon it means taking the magazine out, that means taking the bullets out of the weapon making sure it’s safe and secure and keep it out of reach of people not just children but people that probably that shouldn’t be touching them,” Osborne said.

Osborne says gunowners must have safety on their minds as a top priority because the habits that are practiced in private will show in public.

“So we always want you to make sure you practice good safe habits while handling the gun anywhere at the range or anytime you’re going to be shooting one you practice that at home as well and you don’t point it at anyone and you make sure you keep your finger off the trigger at all times and always know the gun is loaded you always treat it as its loaded,” Osborne said.

Experts at Lone Star offer classes on how to properly handle, store and clean your firearms.