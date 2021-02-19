RGV grocery store hasn’t seen long lines like this since the holidays

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A local supermarket is trying to make sure customers are out the door quickly as long lines, they only see during the holidays, are at the store.

Jorge Vazquez, A & V Lopez Supermarket’s General Manager, said these past three days have been rough as many remain without electricity.

“Every time one store went down, we moved our employees to the other store to support them because usually what happens is when one store goes down the other store it gets heavily packed,” said Vasquez.

He also says customers are picking up whatever, and while that makes sales go up, it causes inventory to go down.

They’ve sold more than four times the normal in eggs, milk and bread. Leaving those shelves bare.

“Customers are taking what they can. We’re trying to support them. Whatever we can get but everybody is struggling right now vendors are coming up short,” said Vazquez.

He adds they are in constant contact with their vendors and that restocking is already underway.