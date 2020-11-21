RGV football: Week 6

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Another Friday means another week of high school football in the Rio Grande Valley.

Scores:

Thursday:

Rio Grande City 42 @ Laredo Martin 18

Sharyland 35 @ Roma 17

Edcouch-Elsa 35 @ PSJA Southwest 21

Donna 7 @ McAllen 56

Donna North 32 @ Weslaco 59

Brownsville Rivera 3 @ Brownsville Hanna 27

Playoffs:

Raymondville 6 @ Geronimo Navarro 44 – 4TH

Lyford 8 @ Llano 21 – HALF

Friday:

Brownsville Porter 14 @ Brownsville Pace 41 – FINAL

San Benito 24 @ Harlingen 24 – 4TH

McAllen Memorial 34 @ McAllen Rowe 23 – 4TH

Sharyland Pioneer 35 @ Mission Veterans 21 – 3RD

PSJA 0 @ PSJA North 21 – 4TH

Edinburg North 3 @ Edinburg Vela 38 – 4TH

Brownsville St. Joseph 56 @ Lutheran Academy 48 – FINAL

