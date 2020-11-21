RGV football: Week 6

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) --What started as a way to better enjoy a hobby has turned into a passion project to help the local community.

"I like to fish, I have a 17 year old son, we love to fish together," said Richard Hitchcox, the director of RGV Fishing Area and Waterway Cleanup, "I was the founder of the organization back in 2018 because we were going to fishing places and they were dirty, so we decided ‘hey lets see what we can do to clean them up’."