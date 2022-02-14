MCALLEN, Texas — The Big Game is an opportunity for fans of the teams playing or just football fans to have a good time.

All across the country, people packed into bars to watch the big game.

’76 Bar and Kitchen in McAllen was no different. The popular club held a watch party on Sunday night with more than 150 people watching the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Bartender Kris Rangel said ’76 Bar and Kitchen is usually pretty busy, but the Super Bowl always brings an extra crowd.

“It’s getting loud in there. It’s things like that we look forward to, especially when it’s a big hit or a big score. Right now, it’s a little tighter, it’s almost a tie so everyone is on edge,” said Rangel.

Even though the Dallas Cowboys or Houston Texans weren’t in the big game this season, that didn’t stop sports fans from coming out for a good time for whatever reason.

“It’s the commercials, everyone will say that. As well as the attraction we do get, of course, you do have your sports fans. Not necessarily an “us vs you”. Everyone just comes together and enjoys it,” he said.

Rangel said as a big sports fan, working the big game is one of his favorite things.

“Overall atmosphere, I can’t say enough for that. The atmosphere is one of a kind.”

Like most fans in ’76 Bar and Kitchen on Sunday night, Kris isn’t a fan of either team, it allowed him to sit back, watch, and enjoy.

“The fact that we were able to get them all here, that’s what I believe is good. It brings out an ambiance and another atmosphere that is so awesome,” added Rangel.