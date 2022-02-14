SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Big Game watch parties took place all over the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday night.

At the Fun-N-Sun RV Resort in San Benito, many winter Texans gathered to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

“If they make three points here in the next few seconds it’s going to be a fantastic night,” said one fan.

The RV park’s recreation center was packed with winter Texans from all over the U.S.

The majority of those presents were from up north and some have been in the RGV for about 17 years, saying how much they love the Rio Grande Valley.

Compared to previous years this party drew in a huge crowd.

“There’s a lot of people sitting home just watching the super bowl so we thought why don’t we try getting something going down here,” said an RV park resident.

So you can hear some excitement and agony from the crown here at this watch party but this crown says despite what team wins they’re just happy to be in a room together.”

Some fans walked away sad while others were happy. The final score of tonight’s big game was Rams 23 – Bengals 20.