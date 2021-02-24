RGV food banks struggle to to receive donations after winter storm

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Local food banks share their struggles to keep food stocked after last week’s winter storm.

Some of the food banks said they depend on community donation, and that the low supply might be because the produce supply chain was interrupted.

“It’s only what donations we receive and what people bring to our pantry,” said the Mission Food Pantry’s director Adela Ortega.

Ortega said that after the winter storm, families are trying to regain lost groceries.

“We had some families that didn’t have enough and they still had to throw away their food because it got spoiled, so we are replacing it with what we have to feed their family,” said Ortega.

“Because of the lack of trucks, the warehouses were full of produce they could not get out,” said managing member Tony Martinez.

Though the cold kept produce fresh, Martinez said it is behind on schedule.

“The stores across the state, it’s not a problem at the store level, it a problem at the distribution centers,” said Martinez.

The RGV Food Bank said it was able to save food that couldn’t make it to stores.

“We had many truckloads come in from HEB because the stores were closed,” said executive director Stuart Haniff.

Haniff said it anticipated the storm and stocked up on emergency goods.

“We’ve worked with TDEM [Texas Division of Emergency Management] who transported—airlifted in—136 pallets of water over the weekend which was deployed by our team and our national guard members here,” said Haniff.

The Mission Food Pantry said they are low on meat and canned goods but are still offering what they have

RGV Food Bank is having an emergency mass distribution at the Bert Ogden Arena tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m