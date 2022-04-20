RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Rio Grande Valley Food Bank will host a mobile pop-up produce and food distribution Thursday.
The pop-up is provided through a partnership with the office of Commissioner David Fuentes – Hidalgo County Precinct 1.
Produce and food will be distributed at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco, located at 1501 North International Boulevard in Welscao, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Individuals from all cities are welcomed.
Distribution guidelines are as followed:
- Picture ID
- Proof of address
- 2 families max per car
- Trunk must be empty
- Masks must be worn