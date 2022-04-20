RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Rio Grande Valley Food Bank will host a mobile pop-up produce and food distribution Thursday.

The pop-up is provided through a partnership with the office of Commissioner David Fuentes – Hidalgo County Precinct 1.

Produce and food will be distributed at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco, located at 1501 North International Boulevard in Welscao, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Individuals from all cities are welcomed.

Distribution guidelines are as followed:

Picture ID

Proof of address

2 families max per car

Trunk must be empty

Masks must be worn