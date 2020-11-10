RGV Food Bank Provides 50,000 meals thanks to a donation

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – A generous donation made by the Texas Gas Service is helping serve Rio Grande Valley families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The partner with Rio Grande Valley’s (RGV) food bank donated $10,000 that will “provide up to 50,000 healthy and nutritious meals for families in the Rio Grande Valley during this critical time,” read the press release.

“Texas Gas Service is a vital partner in Food Bank RGV’s mission to fight hunger. Their long history of giving towards our efforts is responsible for thousands of residents in our community receiving life-sustaining meals to aid their challenge of food insecurity,” said Stuart Haniff, Food Bank RGV CEO.

As families continue to struggle with their finances and health because of COVID-19, the contribution will “provide additional aid to the community.”

RGV Food Bank reported a 233% increase in clients since the global pandemic and has added “pop up” mobile produce distributions throughout the RGV community.

On-site drive-thru pantries for the public are held Wednesdays at 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. or until capacity is reached.

For more information visit, visit www.foodbankrgv.com or call 956-682-8101.