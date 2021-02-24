RGV Food Bank meets goal, helps 3.5K families

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – On Wednesday morning, the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley reached their goal of serving up to 3,500 families.

The groceries were distributed Wednesday morning at the Bert Ogden Arena in partnership with the City of Edinburg.

Residents said food drives are extremely beneficial, especially now after of last week’s winter storm.





Griselda Vargas, a Mission resident who said she lost all her food because she lost power for more than two days.

“I ran out of food,” she said. “We kinda just came for some food.”

Vargas said it has been difficult to stock up her fridge again due to many grocery stores not having the necessities.

McAllen resident Lulu Valdez said she appreciates everyone who has donated food during a difficult time.

“It’s a lot of help, it’s a lot of help,” she said.

Food Bank CEO Stuart Haniff said this year’s distribution was five times larger than normal.

“These distributions are made possible because of generous donations from our partners our sponsors our donors,” he said.

Haniff added that the Food Bank recently launched a Winter Storm Assistance Campaign.

The campaign is meant to raise funds to purchase more groceries for families dealing with food insecurity.

The Food Bank’s website states that there is a need of the following items:

Water.

Peanut butter.

Cereal.

Pop top food items.

Box dinners.

Pastas.

Rice.

Canned meats.

Fruits.

Vegetables.

Soups and beans.

Haniff said that those who are dealing with food insecurity are encouraged to call (956) 682-3101.