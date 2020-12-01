RGV Food Bank encourages community spirit for ‘Giving Tuesday’

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Tomorrow, millions of people will take part in a day of generosity, including here in South Texas at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

“It’s a national day of philanthropy where everyone around the world has a chance to support charities and causes they believe in,” said Stuart Haniff, CEO of the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

Local businesses are doing their part like Audi and Mercedes-Benz of San Juan who will match donations.

“Every dollar up to five thousand dollars will be doubled. It will be matched one to one,” said Haniff. “So now one dollar doesn’t provide just five meals, but ten meals to families in need here in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The food bank is looking to continue supporting the community which recently held a Thanksgiving food giveaway.

“Our food bank RGV distributed 17,748 turkeys,” said Haniff.

They’re asking the community to give generously; your donation can give a lot to families in need. A reminder that even in the worst of times, our community is in this together.

“[It can give them] hope, and an opportunity for a brighter tomorrow because of our generous donors,” said Haniff. “With that help we can get through anything.”