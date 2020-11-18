RGV Food Bank CEO celebrates first-year

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — It has been a busy first year for RGV Food Bank C.E.O., Stuart Haniff.

Haniff is celebrating his anniversary with the organization and discussed the impact COVID-19 had.

“Our community sees the number of positive cases rising and falling, but the need and demand for food, and food insecurity, has never decreased,” said Haniff.

He says that the outcomes of this year are worth the craziness of 2020.

“I have the most satisfaction knowing that even though our demand has risen sevenfold year over year, we’re feeding twice as many people,” said Haniff.

Moving forward under his leadership, Haniff wants to see the food bank’s reach grow further in the RGV and won’t rest on the laurels of a good first year.

“Continue to meet the needs of our community,” said Haniff. “We see that they’re growing, we see that hunger is no longer just, unfortunately, a lower-class problem, but a middle-class one as well.”

One way the food bank is achieving that, is with their largest operation ever.

“We’re going to be providing Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 families,” said Haniff. “A turkey dinner with all the fixings, mashed potatoes, stuffing and vegetables.”

He says it’s fitting the culmination of his first year and coinciding with the Thanksgiving give away.

“For me, I’m so thankful for this food bank, for this opportunity, for the team I have.”

Even with the unforeseen events of a pandemic, hurricanes and flooding, Haniff says it’s been a great year.

“It’s been really the most fulfilling and gratifying year of my life,” Haniff added.