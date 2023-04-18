HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Filmmaker and Rio Grande Valley native Brenda Patricia Garza has a passion for filmmaking, and her latest project “This Is Not A Drill” is a subject that hits home.

Movie poster to “This Is Not A Drill”

Garza’s project is a movie to be filmed in the RGV. It honors children and their families who are survivors of school shootings.

“I want to focus on the kids, I want to focus on the parents, I want to focus on the community that’s been affected. We don’t see that, we always see the shooter and I was like, no, no, I want to focus on our community and that’s where “This Is Not A Drill” came about,” she said.

Garza is looking to begin filming in July and is starting a crowdfunding source on Kickstarter.

For more information on this project or about Brenda, you can find her on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook under Brenda Patricia Garza.