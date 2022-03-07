MCALLEN, Texas (Valley Central) — For Illiana Luna and Inti Rocha, markets are a way for them to connect with the community and encourage women.

“I really do love to support women-owned businesses, vendors as well,” said Rocha.

According to Rocha, the challenges she faced as a small business owner inspired her to be a support system for other women starting their own businesses.

“When I was starting I really didn’t know anybody, I kinda just learned everything but now I’m like I wished I had someone to tell me, I’m definitely always willing to help,” said Rocha.

Luna said her small business introduced her to new opportunities and as a one-woman show, she is motivating other women to take advantage of those same opportunities.

“Whether you are working as a solo business owner or you have partners, you are the accountant, you are the social media representative, you are the face of your business, you take charge of all these tasks as one person and so really we do have that skill set as women to take charge of that,” said Luna.

At local markets, Luna said it is not just women but young girls that are being inspired.

“We are seeing young kids being brought to these markets and seeing young girls asking ‘oh what is this, what do you do?’, I think it gives them a sense of pride too like they are proud to see women out here you know just doing what they love,” said Luna.

Rocha said women empowerment is something to be proud of year-round.

“Continue supporting women, not just on women’s month but all year round because women do so much for their families, their communities, and themselves,” said Rocha.

Luna said she is grateful the Rio Grande Valley has continued to support small businesses like hers.

“I think the Rio Grande Valley really has that platform for local artists like myself and others; you really see that first hand coming out to these markets and events that other businesses are hosting really proves that and it shows that we really do have a talent down here,” said Luna.