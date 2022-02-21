HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Inflation has brought a huge impact on the agriculture industry in the Rio Grande Valley.

Diana Padilla, co-owner of Yahweh’s Natural Farm and Garden said all farmers are being affected including commercial growers.

According to Padilla, some people are unable to afford the fertilizer they need to sustain their crops and are looking for alternatives.

“That’s a big deal, for a commercial grower to look for alternative organic ways to substitute that fertilizer that he cannot afford anymore,” she said.

As for Padilla, access to supplies that help her complete tasks in the field has also been a challenge.

“The lack of opportunity to get the supplies that you really need affects the timing on when you need your production, and timing in agriculture is everything,” she said. “If you don’t get it on the ground on time, you don’t have a product on time.”

Padilla is aware that groceries have become more expensive. She said the price increase brings more challenges to low income families and as a way to help the issue, she is continuing with the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) food and nutrition program on March 3.

“We got approved for this season again; which is actually my favorite program from the TDA,” she said.

She said WIC recipients present their letter of WIC in order to get a $30 voucher per person listed on the assistance letter.

“It’s a one-time but it’s $30 for every person that receives WIC, to buy fresh fruits and vegetables,” she said.

Padilla said the food and nutrition program was attracted to help local farmers and the community.

“The farmer sells his product and that recipient is not going to use those coupons in HEB or Walmart, they are going to use it in a local farmers market which helps the farmer,” she said.

Those with Snap or EBT cards also have a form of help at Yahweh’s Natural Farm and Garden.

“You come and you purchase here and receive up to $30 back in double bucks for fresh fruits and vegetables, you could do that every day,” she said. “You get benefits because now you are going to get $30 more for fruits and vegetables.”

Padilla said the double bucks program is already available to the public and encourages everyone to share resources to help those who may need it.

“Word of mouth, if you know about the organization, share it with someone else,” she said.