PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several teens along with their loved ones and church members are joining together to build a home for one family in need.

“We’ve prayed together, we’ve worshipped together, we’ve cried together, but it goes back to them,” Missions and Humanitarian aid with Buckner RGV Gabriel Flores said.

Each cut or drilling in wood fixtures makes it a step closer to completion for Rosaura Juarez and her two young children to a place they can call home.

“It is truly a special experience,” volunteer Trey Bass said.

17-year-old Trey Bass was working hard during his Spring Break to make this goal happen and realized the meaning of having a home.

“A home is more than just a place to have shelter it’s a place to make memories it’s a place to call your own,” Bass said.

Juarez was able to enroll and qualify for the Buckner Family Hope program where she completed the required courses and coaching.

“Throughout the process, they’re actually being engaged and empowered and that kinda helps them soothe that there is a better tomorrow, but we just have to wait,” Flores said.

Members with Buckner International and Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell were able to start building the home on their parking lot and have just transferred the home to the family where her children can create special memories as they grow up.

“The little kid that was Camila, that was there behind me, she doesn’t have to wait 15 years to get her own room so this is a huge impact throughout the year,” Flores said.

“The biggest reward we have is to see those smiling faces as we are getting the house ready putting the pieces together and see them running on the floor of the new house this is the biggest reward we could have,” Pastor with the Valley Ranch Baptist Church Arthur Mendes said.

The team with other church members placed several special messages of hope, etched in the foundation of the home so the Juarez family will never forget the hands that made this possible.

“I really want this home to be a blessing to this family I know they have been working really hard through Buckners programs getting the help they need it’s just been really great,” Bass said.