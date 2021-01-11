RGV encouraged to wear blue to spread awareness of human trafficking

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – January 11 is National Human Trafficking prevention day, making it a time that local officials use to spread awarness to the community.

Human Trafficking is a huge issue across the Rio Grande Valley. The Anti Human Trafficking Taskforce Chair Juan Cano, says their purpose each year is to educate the public law enforcement and respected partners who help combat human trafficking.

Cano expresses encouragement towards communities participating in Human Trafficking Awareness Day as the involvement will be taking place virtually.

“Bringing awareness down here at the Rio Grande Valley by working together with our partners DHS and once again our federal state local municipalities,” says Cano. “By working together we can spread the word and this is the main thing to spread awareness out there of the possibilities of human trafficking going on and by recognizing the indicators and by being educated more.”

https://twitter.com/DHSBlueCampaign/status/1348647101815730177/photo/1

Cano invites everyone to wear blue and post pictures across the social media platforms with the #WearBlueDay to help bring awareness on the issue.

For further information on human trafficking it is encouraged to visit the DHS Blue Campaign website.