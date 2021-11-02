RGV election officials see lower voter turnout for this year’s general election

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday is election day in the four counties in the Rio Grande Valley but election departments said the turn-out is less than previous years.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said on average Cameron County receives 10,000 to 11,000 votes, but this year’s numbers are not the same.

“Early voting we saw about 3,800 individuals go to the polls, we’ve had about 1,600 ballots by mail returned so far,” said Garza.

According to Garza, there are 220,000 registered voters in Cameron County, and in Hidalgo County, there are over 400,000 according to Hilda Salinas, Assistant Director, Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Salinas said though there were fewer registered voters in 2019 than this year, fewer people came out to vote.

“The total ballots cast were 25,988. Again, right now, just with early voting we had 14,028,” said Salinas.

Every November during the general election, polling locations are consolidated down by commissioner’s courts according to Garza, but he said they keep enough open to reach rural and urban communities.

“It does reduce the number of polling locations on election day but we usually try to be mindful of those areas to make sure there is an area where people will normally be accessing,” said Garza.

Some hot ticket items on the ballot this year are constitutional amendments and city elections.

“We also have some cities elections, some general elections, with respect to Los Fresnos, we have a bond election from the Point Isabel ISD area, South Padre Island is also holding a city election this year,” said Garza.

Salinas said in Hidalgo County they have six city elections in this general election.

“It is the city of Alamo, the city of Donna, the city of Edinburg, the city of Edcouch, La Joya and Penitas,” said Salinas.

Both counties’ election departments are encouraging all registered voters to come out and exercise their right to vote.

“So where are you? Get out and vote, this is your right, you have a voice so we encourage all our voters to go out and cast their ballot,” said Salinas.

You can find Hidalgo County voting information here and Cameron County voting information here.