BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Alma D. Rodríguez, Ed.D., to the State Board for Educator Certification.

The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers, according to the governor’s news release.

Rodríguez is the dean of the College of Education and P-16 Integration and a professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

She was previously a teacher and an assistant principal for the Brownsville Independent School District. She is a member of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and the Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Master of Education in English as a Second Language from the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston.

Rodriguez’s term is set to expire on February 1, 2029.