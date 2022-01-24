RGV doctors report high number of double infected COVID-19 cases

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, doctors in the Rio Grande Valley are reporting a high number of patients double infected with the virus. Doctors are calling the double infection “Frankenvariants.”

Man carrying own severed arm saved

Most cases have shown a hybrid of the omicron and delta variants with the same symptoms a patient would have if they had either.

Josh Ramirez, the Director for Harlingen’s Health Department, told ValleyCentral that PCR tests can only detect whether or not a patient has the virus, but it cannot detect if that person has multiple strains.

To determine if you are double infected, Ramirez added you will need to ask your physician for a genomic sequencing test which requires a blood draw. Ramirez added that only critical patients should inquire about this “more intensive test.”

Made in the RGV: Newlyweds launch business with focus, passion for fitness

No matter the strain, Ramirez said, “When the vaccine was created, it was created to tackle the core virus. Any other strains will be affected by the vaccine that we have because it’s targeting the core of the virus regardless of the mutation.”

If you happen to test for multiple strains of COVID-19, Ramirez recommends treating it as the same process as any variant: stay home and quarantine for at least 10 days.

Moderna posted via Twitter that they began working on pre-clinical trials for a vaccine that would tackle COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

How omicron symptoms differ for the unvaccinated