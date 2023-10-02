EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and the Rio Grande Valley District Attorney Coalition are set to host the annual regional press conferences to create awareness for domestic violence.

The district attorney’s office news release says the press conferences will be hosted from Oct. 16 through 19 in Willacy, Cameron, Hidalgo, and Starr Counties.

The Regional Domestic Violence Prevention Events aim to provide prevention education to the public about domestic violence.

The Regional Press Conferences will be held as follows:

Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Willacy County District Attorney Annette Hinojosa will host at the Willacy County Courthouse located at 576 W Main Ave in Raymondville.

Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz will host at Brownsville Event Center located at 1 Event Center at Paredes Line Rd. in Brownsville.

Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios will host at the Edinburg Conference Center At Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg.

Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Starr County District Attorney G. Allen Ramirez of the 229th District Attorney’s Office will host at the Starr County Courthouse located at 401 N. Britton Ave. in Rio Grande City.

The event is free and open to the public. The community is invited to join the prevention efforts and stand against domestic violence.

Participants are encouraged to wear purple in support of Domestic Abuse Awareness.