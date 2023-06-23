RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — District attorneys across the Rio Grande Valley are launching a campaign to bring awareness on the consequences of drinking and driving.

The Rio Grande Valley District Attorney Coalition – made up of Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties – is launching “No Refusal” ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The campaign aims to prevent drinking and driving during Fourth of July celebrations, a time where there is an increase in impaired driving crashes.

“Fourth of July has historically been the worst holiday of the year and that’s why we have this campaign,” Luis Saenz, Cameron County District Attorney said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, about 38% of the total traffic

fatalities during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period in Texas involve drivers under the

influence of alcohol.

“Do not drink and drive in the Rio Grande Valley, because if you do, you’re going to be arrested,” Saenz said.