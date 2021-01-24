RGV COVID-19 survivors experiencing long-term effects after recovering

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Surviving COVID-19 is what many look forward to.

While some survivors are able to go back to normal there are others like Carolyn Vela who do not feel the same.

“I am working but I have to leave early some days because I am too tired and my head hurts,” said Vela.

It’s been two weeks since Vela has recovered from COVID-19 but her symptoms continue.

“I am still taking the nebulizers, I am still having to take my cough medicine,” said Vela. “My voice comes and goes, it gets harsh, the headache is pretty profound.”

Sarah Cantu is also a survivor and a teacher who has been recovering after six months.

“The singing with the kids, I kinda had to tone it down a bit because I would get winded and everybody would get scared,” said Cantu.

Although Cantu’s health is not the same, she remains grateful.

“I am grateful to God that me and my husband were able to survive this and be able to say that we are survivors from it,” said Cantu.

Cameron Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says the cause of COVID aftermath affects are uncertain.

“This is a very new illness and so we are going to find out maybe five years from now how it works but right now it’s very bizarre behaving,” said Dr. Castillo.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there has been reported long-term symptoms from COVID survivors including serious long-term complications.

Some of the most common reported long term symptoms include:

Fatigue

Shortness of breathe

Cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Brain fog

Depression

Muscle pain

Headache

Intermittent fever

Fast-beating or pounding heart (hear palpitations)

The CDC recommend the public to continue following their guidelines to help stop the spread.

Dr. Castillo hopes there will be a better way to help people recover quicker but as of now he encourages survivors to get a physical check up to determine if any other damages were caused by the virus.