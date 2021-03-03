RGV counties included in USDA disaster declaration, Gov. Abbott says

Freezing temperatures can potentially hurt local crops that are vital to the Rio Grande Valley’s economy.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the

U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a disaster declaration for Cameron County, Hidalgo County, Starr County, Willacy County, and 19 other counties.

The disaster declaration makes federal assistance available to agricultural producers who suffered losses in designated counties, as well as in counties that are contiguous to a designated county.

Willacy County was included as a contiguous county, while Cameron, Hidalgo, and Starr are designated counties.

“This designation will provide crucial assistance to our agricultural producers as they continue to recover from the severe winter storm,” Abbott stated in a press release. “I encourage all producers who were impacted by the severe winter storm to continue working with the USDA to ensure assistance is available to all eligible producers in our state.”

Abbott requested the designation in February in response to severe winter weather that impacted Texas.

Other counties included in this designation are Duval, McLennan, Webb, and Zapata. Contiguous counties included in this designation are Bell, Bosque, Brooks, Coryell, Dimmit, Falls, Hill, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, La Salle, Limestone, Live Oak, McMullen, and Maverick.