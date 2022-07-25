SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Padre Beach Rescue Association hosted their annual 3K Paddle Down event to help fundraise for the Padre Beach Rescue Scholarship and the United States Life Saving Association (USLA) National Championship.

According to Pedro Casillas, Vice President of the Padre Beach Rescue Association, the USLA National Championship has up to a thousand competitors from across the world.

“There’s open swim, open swim, and paddle, there’s even surf skis, surf boats, and basically it all happens within three days,” said Casillas.

According to Casillas, the Padre Beach Rescue Association is hoping to raise more than a thousand dollars for travel expenses as they are taking a total of six competitors.

“It’s gonna cover the rental van expenses, the gas, the registration fee for the national level,” said Casillas.

Casillas said he always looks forward to the USLA National Championship because he gets to learn from lifeguards.

“We see ourselves and other lifeguards in the area but we also see lifeguards from New York, Los Angeles County, and all those people because everyone does things so differently,” said Casillas. “It’s also to bond with each other and get to know everyone a bit better.”

Mike Sprowl, a competitor for this year’s USLA National Championship said paddling has always been a way for him to enjoy nature.

Sprowl said becoming a sponsor to help for this year’s fundraiser is important as he looks forward to helping the younger generation like his four-year-old daughter.

“I’d like her to continue water sports and as long as we pave the way, that road will still be there when she turns 16,” he said. “Probably want to be a lifeguard herself or something water related.”

The 2022 USLA National Championship will take place August 10 through 11 at Hermosa Beach, California.

Casillas said this year they will not have juniors participating in the Junior Lifeguard & U19 Championships.

Casilla said the association is grateful for the support they have received and aspire to continue its passion for water sports and lifeguard education.

Anyone interested in donating to the Padre Beach Rescue Scholarship or the USLA National Championship is encouraged to reach out to Casillas at 956-371-6315.