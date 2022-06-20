EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — People from across the Rio Grande Valley gathered to celebrate Juneteenth at Rising Star Baptist Church in Edinburg on Sunday.

Celebrating the freedom of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, has always been a special occasion for the African American Community in the RGV.

But Pastor Michael Smith of Faith Fellowship Church in McAllen said many people in the RGV are not aware of what this holiday means. Smith aims that more church services held on Juneteenth will help lessen that learning curve.

“Once we explain to them what Juneteenth, which relates to us being free in 1865 and we look at where we are going today then they understand,” Smith said, “I have noticed that the more we share it the more people are coming back to learn more about it.”

While the celebrations have been seeing more diverse crowds through the years, there is also a goal to spread more awareness of African American culture and diversity in the RGV.

“It’s important so that the community knows where the history began and where we are today,” said Edinburg Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Garcia. ” We have broken those chains those walls that have been knocked down and how we have come together as a community and show unity.”

By spreading unity many in Edinburg believe there is more peace throughout the community.

“What I enjoy is seeing so many different ethnicities coming together for one purpose and that is to celebrate the freedom that we all have as human beings,” Garcia said. “More importantly to come together to praise the Lord and be in his house for a moment and not think of anything that is going on around the world.”

While Juneteenth celebrations are coming to an end this year, church leaders believe this serves as an inspiration to come together year-round.

“We actually had a good time so I think it is important to know that we can worship together no matter what nationality we are,” Smith said.