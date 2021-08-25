RGV community and law enforcement remember Trooper Moises Sanchez

EDINBURG, Texas — On Tuesday the Rio Grande Valley community and multiple law enforcement agencies gathered to honor fallen Texas DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Two years ago Trooper Sanchez was shot in the line of duty and died from his injuries several months later.

One of the event’s organizers said the evening was about remembering Trooper Sanchez as well as other fallen officers.

“We don’t forget the others, at the same time we remember him and then we want to rekindle the memories of those that have been laid to rest,” said Eduardo De La Rosa.

Last month, Trooper Sanchez’s son, Zachary graduated as a Texas DPS Trooper and was honored at a ceremony by Governor Greg Abbott.