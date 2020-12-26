RGV childhood memory gifted for Christmas

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – Christmas is a special holiday for many. This year will be an extra special for a man who was gifted a childhood memory.

After surviving a heart attack, Jillian’s father-in-law continued to share the story about a large wooden cross he helped build as a boy at the Rio Grande Children’s Home in 1960.

Jillian’s father-in-law lived at the Children’s Home with his six siblings after their parents died. The wooden cross was one of the greatest memories he had while living there.

“I thought that there might be a chance that it might be there so I started looking who purchased the Rio Grande Children’s home,” she said.

The home which is now operated by Buckner International turned out to be Jillian’s only hope.

“When I first emailed, I even said this is going to be a long shot but maybe can you help me,” she said.

Andi Harrison who is the Buckner Regional Director of foster care and adoption for the Rio Grande Valley says without a doubt she knew the cross would be found.

“Buckner is very known for history and we keep all of our historical pieces and I said I bet you we have this so I said Jillian just hang on and we will see what we can do and within thirty minutes we had a picture for her,” said Harrison.

A childhood memory that was framed and gifted to Jason’s dad for Christmas.

“This will bring a lot of joy to my dad,” he said. “Just to have this memory kinda in a way for him to hold on to it and see it from memory, just to bring that to him it makes me very happy to be able to do this.”

Both Jillian and Jason now say the cross is a huge part of their lives.

“Fifty years later that story still sits and is a positive impact and just the message to be looking back at the cross I think speaks louder than material gifts that we think that we need to offer to each other,” she said.

According to Jillian and Jason, the short story of the cross is a meaningful one and will be a memory that they will continue to share for the next generations to come.