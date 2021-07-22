RGV Chick-fil-A’s to host cookie fundraiser supporting VAMOS scholars

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Chick-fil-A restaurants across the valley will be hosting a week-long fundraiser to help raise money for local nonprofit VAMOS Scholars.

Fifteen Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the RGV will be donating a portion of all chocolate chunk cookie sales from July 26 to 31.

VAMOS strives to help commendable students begin and finish their post-secondary education with the financial assistance of scholarships.

The nonprofit organization offers three separate scholarships.

The scholarships are made available for the following individuals:

High School Seniors from Hidalgo, Starr, and Cameron County.

Eligible University of Texas RGV students

Students with renewable fiancial assistance.