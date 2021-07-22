RGV Chick-fil-A’s to host cookie fundraiser supporting VAMOS scholars

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Chick-fil-A restaurants across the valley will be hosting a week-long fundraiser to help raise money for local nonprofit VAMOS Scholars.
Fifteen Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the RGV will be donating a portion of all chocolate chunk cookie sales from July 26 to 31.
VAMOS strives to help commendable students begin and finish their post-secondary education with the financial assistance of scholarships.
The nonprofit organization offers three separate scholarships.
The scholarships are made available for the following individuals:
- High School Seniors from Hidalgo, Starr, and Cameron County.
- Eligible University of Texas RGV students
- Students with renewable fiancial assistance.
We are always looking for ways to help our community. We are proud to come together to support VAMOS Scholars and its mission to provide post-secondary education scholarships to hardworking students, and we encourage our community to show their support by enjoying our Chocolate Chunk Cookies.Michael Hancock, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Pharr, Chick-fil-A La Plaza & South 10th Street and Chick-fil-A Texas A&M International University.