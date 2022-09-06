RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifteen Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are teaming up to host a week-long fundraiser.

Chick-fil-A’s news release said the goal is to help raise money for the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer & Hematology Clinic.

For every Chocolate Chunk Cookie purchased between Sept. 5 and 10, Rio Grande Valley Chick-fil-A restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds to support Vannie E. Cook.

“We are always looking for ways to support our local community, and we could not be prouder to support Vannie E. Cook and its efforts to help treat children with cancer,” said Joe Gonzalez, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Palmhurst.

The sole purpose of the foundation has been to provide financial and in-kind support to the clinic to ensure that RGV children who suffer from cancer and blood diseases receive the most up-to-date care and treatment, close to home, and regardless of ability to pay, said the release.

