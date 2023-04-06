RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley are hosting a cookie fundraiser to help college students with scholarships.

The fundraiser is hosted to support the Valley Alliance of Mentors for Opportunities and Scholarships starting Monday, April 10 through Sunday, April 15, during restaurant hours.

For every purchase of a single or six-pack, chocolate chunk cookie, participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants will donate a portion of the sales up to $20,000 to VAMOS Scholars.

“We are so proud to come together in support of VAMOS Scholars, an incredible organization that is helping graduating high school seniors in our community achieve their goal of getting a college education,” local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rio Grande City, David Alcocer said. “We hope our neighbors will come out to show their support by enjoying a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.”

The VAMOS program has helped graduating Rio Grande Valley high school seniors make their college dream a reality with a renewable financial assistance up to four years or until college graduation.