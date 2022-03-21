BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bishop Daniel E. Flores lifted the dispensation for Sunday Mass attendance, encouraging Catholics across the Rio Grande Valley to return to Mass in person.

“I and many bishops in the country allowed a dispensation for Sunday mass. The people for the sake of their safety and the virus from spreading so much were dispensed from the obligation the Catholics have to go to Mass on Sunday,” said Bishop Flores.

He explained the dispensation was one of the first steps he took in 2020 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“When I have lifted the dispensation that basically means that we go back to a normal Catholic’s conscious about going to mass,” he said.

As things return to normal for the church, he said precautionary measures are still encouraged, such as wearing face masks, sanitizing, and social distancing, but they are not mandatory.

“People are encouraged if they don’t feel well, if they feel sick if they’re taking care of somebody who is sick, if they feel that their health situation doesn’t allow them to go out too much in public, then they’re of course dispensed from the law, but the law itself is required, it allows that,” he said.

Sunday Mass can be watched through an online live stream, but Bishop Flores said Catholics should return to Mass.

“Ordinarily, Catholics who are in good state of health and who are able to come to mass then they should take the Sunday obligation very seriously,” he said.

He explained the dispensation impacted many.

“It had a financial impact on the church, but I think the spiritual impact of the suffering that people went through spiritually is the most important to remember,” he said.

Bishop Flores said he prays the church does not have to take extreme measures again but he is prepared.

“We think it’s very important that our people have a sense also of the importance of community life and taking care of each other and that’s kind of at the heart of the church’s message and the gospel anyway and I think we have had a chance to really put that into practice and we ask the Lord to continue to keep us healthy,” he said.