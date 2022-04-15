SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Thousands of Catholics across the Rio Grande Valley gathered at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle to pray to the stations of the cross as part of Good Friday.

Bishop Daniel Flores led the procession through the 14 stations around the grounds of the basilica. This was the first time the mass event was held in over two years.

The life-sized statues at the basilica depict what Jesus went through before his crucifixion and death. Parishioners who reflect on this holy week tradition every year say this day brings hope despite the uncertainties in the world.

“There is hope, we just got to trust,” said Judy Albert. ” We just got to trust from day to day. We don’t know what is going to happen and we are praying for the people in Ukraine.”

But other parishioners who came to the basilica for the first time say this experience opens up something new about their faith.

“You get to learn more about it because there are some things that I didn’t know that were in the bible,” said Valeria Hernandez. “I feel like it is very eye-opening.”

While people come to the basilica to pray for the own personal intentions, the church says Good Friday should also be used to pray for one another.

“People need to have a sense to participate with Jesus they walk with him and they stop and they pause and they meditate on every moment that he passes through it’s a way of joining themselves,” said Bishop Daniel Flores.

As many prepare for Easter Sunday, they are holding on to their faith.

“Jesus is always with us, we are going to just learn that and trust he is with us as we walk,” Albert said.

The Basilica will hold seven masses on Easter Sunday.