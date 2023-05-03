HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Businesses across the Rio Grande Valley are still cleaning up storm debris from the weekend’s severe weather.

“All of a sudden it rushed in, it rushed in crazy,” Antonio Reyna III, managing partner of The Gremlin in McAllen said.

Reyna says the strong winds from the weekend’s severe weather was frightening.

The storm caused their 100-year-old pecan tree to fall, hitting their chimney, and causing damages to their roof.

“The power was flickering and then I saw water coming through the roof then I saw, first it was lightning, and then a branch fell from this 100-year-old pecan tree,” Reyna said.

Reyna couldn’t believe the aftermath.

“A huge mess huge, huge mess,” Reyna said. “No one was hurt, thank god no one was hurt that was the most important thing, and then safety of the customers, so it was like we just weathered it out.”

Other businesses were also affected by the storm.

“We did have some kennel damages to our dog kennels we also had some broken and shattered windows as well,” Adriana Gonzales, Public Affairs and Donor Relations with Palm Valley Animal Society said.

Staff says repairs are reaching to almost $30,000. The storm damage affected their property to even spaces for the 4-legged friends who are in need of forever homes.

“So not having those play yards negatively affects our pets you know they are not able to get out and run around and destress imagine just being stuck in one room for the entire day for a couple of weeks it’s going to stress our pets out,” Donovun Hinojosa, Development Manager with Palm Valley Animal Society said.

The non-profit is now asking for help from the community.

“As our largest intake center in the region having every kennel habitable is so huge and very important there’s hundreds of animals coming in a week the sooner we get these funds the sooner we get everything prepared the sooner we can get back to operating,” Hinojosa said.

Yet business owners say the weekend storm weather could have been much worse.