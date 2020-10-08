RGV businesses allowed to operate at 75% capacity, concern among officials

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Businesses in the RGV received the green light to open at 75 percent capacity, following the decrease in hospitalizations.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt is allowing businesses to open up from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity, causing some concerns for local officials.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. says their hospitals are in a much better place compared to a couple months ago.

“We’re concerned because we don’t want the rise in percentage occupancy to be a reason or an excuse for the virus cases to escalate,” said Treviño.

Cameron County along with Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy, are no longer considered a high hospitalization area.

Last month, Governor Greg Abbott relaxed occupancy standards across the state but excluded the RGV because they didn’t meet the hospital capacity requirements.

“The reason we had been excluded from the rest of the state and we were kept at 50 percent was because we were above 15 percent. However, that is now down and we are below,” said Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

While businesses can now operate at 75 percent, Vera said precautions still need to be taken in order to keep the numbers down.

“Even though they’re allowed 75 percent, I would hope that some of them, if they don’t have the space, that they would still continue to remain below the 75 percent,” said Vera.

County officials urge residents to continue wearing face masks and social distance as the virus continues being a threat to our community.

Judge Treviño added if they see a rise in cases they won’t hesitate to add restrictions to businesses.