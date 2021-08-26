RGV business takes first place in H-E-B competition

SANTA ELENA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley company made it to the top of H-E-B’s eight annual Quest for Texas Best competition.

2F Akaushi Beef from Santa Elena, Texas was named the first-place winner with a $20,00 cash prize and a spot on H-E-B’s store shelves around the state.

Felo and Stephanie Martinez presented their Texas Wagyu Ground Beef to the judges. The Martinez family has been breeding cattle since 1984.

“Since the mid-80s 2F has had big dreams and after decades of effort chasing our dreams and passionately living the way we think is right we have earned the opportunity to offer our beef through the great Texas Grocery store HEB,” the company posted to their social media.

The grand prize winner was a Dallas small business Savor Pâtisserie with a $25,000 cash prize.

“Each year we are amazed by what Texans bring to this competition. Despite the disruption of COVID-19, these entrepreneurs demonstrated creativity, determination, and perseverance in pursuit of growing their businesses,” said James Harris, Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, H-E-B said in a statement.