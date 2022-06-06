EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a registered sex offender migrant and 11 gang members.

According to the agency’s news release, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents arrested Edin Jeovanny Rodriguez, a Honduran national. Rodriguez was convicted in 2018, in Virginia, for carnal knowledge of a child 13-14 years of age and received a five-year jail sentence.

On June 1, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended an MS-13 gang member near Mission. The MS-13’s record checks revealed he was arrested for homicide in his home country.

The agency said over the last five days, RGV agents arrested two 18th Street and eight MS-13 gang members from El Salvador.