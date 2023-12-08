HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Coach Sal and his boxers invite the Rio Grande Valley for some holiday cheer.

Coach says on Dec. 9 they will be at the Noche de Paz celebrations in San Juan. On Dec. 10 they will be with Brandon Figueroa in Weslaco at his annual posada from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Harlon Block Park.

Dec. 16 coach will be hosting “Ready for Redemption” in Pharr.

“That’s where we are hosting and we’re gonna have open sparring. These guys are gonna do their thing and the ring and everything,” said coach.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.