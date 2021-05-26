RGV Border Patrol seizes over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs

EDINBURG, Texas — On Tuesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents and the Texas DPS attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck in Brownsville, Texas.

The agency’s news release said the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began. The chase came to an end when the driver attempted to drive through a muddy road, which immobilized the vehicle.





Source: U.S. Border Patrol, CBP.

The driver ran into a nearby field where authorities searched the immediate area but the man was not found. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 33 bundles of marijuana, weighing 739 pounds with a value of over $591,000.

On Wednesday, agents working near Salineno, Texas, encountered several shoe prints heading away from the Rio Grande. Agents followed the shoe prints to an abandoned house where several bundles of marijuana were located, said the release.

Nine bundles of marijuana were seized and a search of the area for additional bundles and subjects began. Agents did not find any additional bundles nor were any suspects encountered. The weight of the marijuana is about 255 pounds and worth over $450,000.

Additionally, agents seized more than 46 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1.4 million.