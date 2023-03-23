EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Agents seized over 1,000 pounds of marijuana and methamphetamine in the span of two days.

On Tuesday, agents in Rio Grande City seized over 134 pounds of marijuana after they observed subjects carrying bundles near the Rio Grande in Escobares, a release from CBP stated.

As agents approached the group, the smugglers fled back into Mexico leaving behind three bundles valued at more than $107,000.

At the same time in Brownsville, Fort Brown agents seized over 143 pounds of marijuana after a camera operator observed people carrying bundles near the Rio Grande. One person was apprehended in the incident along with two bundles worth $115,000, the release stated.

The next day near the river in Rancho Grande, agents apprehended one possible narcotic smuggler in the brush after a camera image showed they were headed back toward the river.

While searching the area, agents found two bundles of marijuana weighing in at 50 pounds.

Additionally, within 24 hours, agents across the RGV also seized more than 664 pounds of marijuana and over 10 pounds of methamphetamine in separate events.