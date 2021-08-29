RGV Border Patrol heads to Louisiana as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Category 4 Hurricane Ida expected to become strongest hurricane to ever hit Louisiana (KXAN)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley and Laredo Border Patrol will be heading to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Specialist, Yolana Choates, spoke to Valley Central on the importance of having the safety of people who are currently being affected as a priority.

CBP works closely with local and federal law enforcement partners to assist with life-saving efforts. Our highest priority during a national emergency is the safety of people who are affected. Many agents and officers have emergency medical training and can actively assist with relief efforts. Yolana Choates, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Specialist

CBP will be working with the Department of Homeland Security’s National Response Framework in emergency response.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector response efforts are being led by Chief Patrol Agent in Charge Brian Hastings.

Efforts include personnel and equipment from across the agency including agents and equipment from Laredo and the RGV.