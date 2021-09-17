RGV Border Patrol discovers stash house, multiple arrested

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol arrested multiple in a vehicle pursuit and the discovery of a stash house.

Thursday afternoon, Border Patrol agents discovered a human smuggling stash house located in north Rio Grande City. Alongside the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, agents arrested 33 migrants in the stash house.

Later that evening, agents working on US Highway 281 near San Manuel attempted to initiate a vehicle stop on a Ford truck to perform an immigration inspection on the occupants in the vehicle.

The driver of the car failed to pull over, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

Officials disengaged from the pursuit however they later located the truck abandoned. Agents searched the immediate area, arresting four migrants. No driver was identified.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

