Border Patrol in El Centro, California staged simulations for the media and public. (Salvador Rivera/Border Reportr)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a homicide suspect who attempted to flee to Mexico Tuesday.

A news release from the agency stated the woman, a Mexican national, was seen at the Brownsville bus station as a part of a local, state and federal interagency collaboration with Fort Brown and Brownsville stations.

The woman was identified by agents as a migrant who overstayed her visitor visa and was taken into custody.

Border Patrol agents are collaborating with other federal agencies and the Houston Police Department to have the suspect extradited to Harris County in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation, the release stated.