RGV Border Patrol agents seize over 400 pounds of marijuana in one day

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley seized over 400 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday.

Early in the morning, agents working near the Rio Grande in Bluetown, Texas saw people carrying bundles. When the people saw the agents, they dropped the bundles and ran into Mexico.

Agents seized the five bundles, later discovered to have marijuana, weighing around 347 pounds. Customs and Border Protection say the marijuana is valued to be over $270,000.

An hour later, a similar thing happened to agents in La Grulla. Agents had the help of a Border Patrol canine team to search the area.

Later, agents found one abandoned bundle of marijuana, weighing around 93 pounds, worth $75,000.

To report any suspicious activity, CBP encourages the public to report it at 800-863-9382.